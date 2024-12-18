Have Your Say On The Crimes (Increased Penalties For Slavery Offences) Amendment Bill

The Justice Committee is calling for submissions on the Crimes (Increased Penalties for Slavery Offences) Amendment Bill with a closing date of 11:59pm on 13 February 2025.

Human trafficking is today’s modern-day form of slavery, involving gross violation of fundamental human rights. It is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world. This bill seeks to strengthen New Zealand’s approach to human trafficking. It would do so by amending the Crimes Act 1961. The bill would increase the penalties for the offence in dealing in slaves and the offence for dealing in people under 18 for sexual exploitation, removal of body party, or engagement in forced labour.

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on Thursday 13 February 2025.

