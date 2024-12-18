Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Crimes (Increased Penalties For Slavery Offences) Amendment Bill

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Justice Committee

The Justice Committee is calling for submissions on the Crimes (Increased Penalties for Slavery Offences) Amendment Bill with a closing date of 11:59pm on 13 February 2025.

Human trafficking is today’s modern-day form of slavery, involving gross violation of fundamental human rights. It is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world. This bill seeks to strengthen New Zealand’s approach to human trafficking. It would do so by amending the Crimes Act 1961. The bill would increase the penalties for the offence in dealing in slaves and the offence for dealing in people under 18 for sexual exploitation, removal of body party, or engagement in forced labour.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on Thursday 13 February 2025.

For more details about the bill:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Justice Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 