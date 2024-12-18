Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Health Committee Is Calling For Submissions On The Gene Technology Bill

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 4:50 pm
Press Release: Health Committee

Public submissions are now being called for the Gene Technology Bill.

The purpose of the Bill is to enable the safe use of gene technology and regulated organisms in New Zealand. The intention is to establish a new regulatory regime for gene technology and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The Bill seeks to provide for—

  • risk-proportionate regulation:
  • efficient application and decision-making processes:
  • a flexible legislative framework able to accommodate future technological and policy developments without frequent amendment:
  • international alignment, including with key trading partners, to facilitate trade and improve access to new technologies:
  • ways to recognise and give effect to the Crown’s obligations under the Treaty of Waitangi.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment have produced an overview of this legislation that can be found here.

Tell the Health Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 17 February 2025.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the full content of the bill
  • Get more details about the bill
  • Read the Legislative Statement for the bill
