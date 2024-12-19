Fatal Crash: State Highway 25, Orongo

Police can advise one person has died following a crash on State Highway 25, Orongo this morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just after 10:10am.

One person sadly died at the scene, two other people were seriously injured.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

