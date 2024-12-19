Fatal Crash: State Highway 25, Orongo
Thursday, 19 December 2024, 1:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise one person has died following a crash
on State Highway 25, Orongo this morning.
The
two-vehicle crash was reported just after 10:10am.
One
person sadly died at the scene, two other people were
seriously injured.
The road remains closed while the
Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene
examination.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
