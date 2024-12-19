Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Drugs, Cash And Firearms Seized In Police Operation

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Methamphetamine seized (Photo/Supplied)

A significant investigation into methamphetamine dealing by an organised criminal group in Rotorua has resulted in 13 arrests, with approximately 300g of methamphetamine, two tasers and three firearms among items seized.

The Bay of Plenty Organised Crime unit executed warrants at addresses in Rotorua, Tokoroa and Te Puke over the past three weeks as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the Rotorua area.

300grams of methamphetamine was located and seized along with three firearms, approximately $50,000 cash, electronics and stolen trailers.

13 people are now appearing before the court on a range of charges. They include several patched gang members who are facing charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply, supplying methamphetamine and participating in an organised crime group.

Police has also seized several vehicles include a Harley Davidson, a Holden Commodore and a Ford Ranger and will allege through the courts that they were purchased with the profits from criminal activity.

Detective Sergeant Leonie Smith says the seizures and arrests will make a significant dent in drug offending in the city.

“We know the harm methamphetamine does in our community and our team has worked tirelessly to gather a significant amount of evidence ahead of terminating.

“This demonstrates the commitment to hold people to account by putting them before the courts and ensuring they are stripped of assets bought with their criminal profits.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 