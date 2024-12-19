Drugs, Cash And Firearms Seized In Police Operation

Methamphetamine seized (Photo/Supplied)

A significant investigation into methamphetamine dealing by an organised criminal group in Rotorua has resulted in 13 arrests, with approximately 300g of methamphetamine, two tasers and three firearms among items seized.

The Bay of Plenty Organised Crime unit executed warrants at addresses in Rotorua, Tokoroa and Te Puke over the past three weeks as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the Rotorua area.

300grams of methamphetamine was located and seized along with three firearms, approximately $50,000 cash, electronics and stolen trailers.

13 people are now appearing before the court on a range of charges. They include several patched gang members who are facing charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply, supplying methamphetamine and participating in an organised crime group.

Police has also seized several vehicles include a Harley Davidson, a Holden Commodore and a Ford Ranger and will allege through the courts that they were purchased with the profits from criminal activity.

Detective Sergeant Leonie Smith says the seizures and arrests will make a significant dent in drug offending in the city.

“We know the harm methamphetamine does in our community and our team has worked tirelessly to gather a significant amount of evidence ahead of terminating.

“This demonstrates the commitment to hold people to account by putting them before the courts and ensuring they are stripped of assets bought with their criminal profits.”

