Name Release: Fatal Crash, Ngongotaha
Thursday, 19 December 2024, 3:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died in
a crash on State Highway 5, Ngongotaha on Saturday 14
December.
She was 17-year-old Asya Leslie James, from
Rotorua.
Police wish to extend our condolences to her
family and friends at this time.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
