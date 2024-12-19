Name Release: Fatal Crash, Ngongotaha

Police can now release the name of the person who died in a crash on State Highway 5, Ngongotaha on Saturday 14 December.

She was 17-year-old Asya Leslie James, from Rotorua.

Police wish to extend our condolences to her family and friends at this time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

