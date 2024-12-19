Demand For The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter Set To Increase As The Holiday Season Begins

Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter (Photo/Supplied)

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter carried out 43 life-saving missions within the Manawatu and Whanganui regions during the month of November. These missions included 10 inter-hospital transfers, 8 medical related events, 1 rescue, 3 rural/farm incidents, 6 motor vehicle accidents, and 15 miscellaneous missions.

Various Hotspots for the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter included Levin, Pohangina Valley and Hospitals such as Palmerston North Hospital where all 10 inter-hospital transfers were transported from.

This brings the total number of life-saving missions this year so far, as of November 30th, to 400 missions and with the busy summer months upon us, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew are gearing up for this number of missions to increase dramatically. As outdoor activities and events are at their peak, the demand for the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter is at its highest.

The month of November started with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Palmerston North Hospital for a male who sustained injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Saturday evening, November 2nd, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Levin Medical Centre for a male who sustained serious injuries. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, November 4th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for a female who was experiencing a medical event that required urgent treatment. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, November 5th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Eketahuna for a male who was experiencing a time critical emergency. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, November 16th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Sunday morning, November 17th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Pohangina Valley for a male who sustained injuries after a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday evening, November 17th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Himatangi for a male who sustained serious injuries after falling from his bike. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday morning, November 22nd, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Palmerston North Hospital for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further care.

On Saturday morning, November 23rd, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for a male who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital to receive further treatment.

That afternoon, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Akatarawa Forest for a male who sustained critical injuries following a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Monday evening, November 25th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Makamako for a male who in critical condition following a water related incident. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, November 28th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for a male who was experiencing a critical medical condition. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment while being stabilised by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic on route.

On Friday afternoon, November 29th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Cape Palliser for a female who sustained serious injuries after a fall. The patient was stabilised by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic and flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Ormondville for a female who sustained serious injuries following a significant fall. The patient was stabilised by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic and transported to Palmerston North Hospital to receive further treatment.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust General Manager Vanessa Richmond says the crew are set to expect a high number of callouts across the next few months within the Manawatu and Whanganui region as the holiday season begins.

“It has been a busy year, and on behalf of our rescue helicopter crew, I would like to thank all our generous supporters and sponsors for standing by us and helping us continue our life-saving work. We couldn't do what we do without you! We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a safe, and joyful holiday season.”

