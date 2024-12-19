Sixty-eight Police Officers Graduate In Last Wing Of The Year

Leadership Award winner Constable Natalie Redstone and the 380 Wing (Photo/Supplied)

Today, Commissioner Richard Chambers, the Minister of Police, Hon Mark Mitchell and Wing Patron, Kate Horan MNZM congratulated the sixty-eight graduating constables of wing 380.

Families and friends joined the newly attested constables at Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua this afternoon to watch them parade out from their initial police training course.

Constable Scott Maloney, recipient of the Minister’s Award for top recruit of the wing, who was previously a lawyer recalls some of the memorable moments of training; “The college fosters a great learning environment, we all work together, recruits and instructors alike, to help make sure everyone understands what we need to know. One of my ‘realisation’ moments during the training, was driving a marked police car, out in public, and thinking, this is it, I am now an employee of the Police, I now represent what the Police means - it’s been quite a journey," says Scott.

The Commissioner’s Award for Leadership was awarded to Constable Natalie Redstone Te Arawa, Ngāi Tūhoe and Ngāti Whakaue. Natalie, a national champion in jujitsu says, “Your fitness levels need to be of a high standard. You need to be fit before you join, don’t think you can get fit while you’re at college, you must come prepared. Try running, and CrossFit and I recommend signing up to a gym. I reckon anyone who is keen to join police, should do it. There’s an 18-year-old in my barracks and she’s so mature. She’s happy that she got accepted because it’s always been her dream, she’s always wanted to get into her community and help and she’s done it.”

The Patron’s Award for second in wing was awarded to Constable Reuel Namburi. He says, “I think my previous work in the prison system will be a useful, because I’ve a lot of transferrable skills. Policing is dealing a lot with people who have been hurt by society, and I am hoping my experience will be translated into my daily work. If you’re thinking of joining, remember, having good communication skills and a calming presence is your strongest attributes you can bring to the job. Study hard, train hard, we need good police, we need people who care about others, so give it a go.”

All Awards: Minister’s Award recognising top student: Constable Scott Maloney, posted to Auckland City District. Patron’s Award for second in wing, recognising second top student: Constable Reuel Namburi, posted to Bay of Plenty District. Commissioner’s Award for Leadership: Constable Natalie Redstone, Te Arawa, Ngāi Tūhoe and Ngāti Whakaue posted to Bay of Plenty District. Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award: Constable Joshua Wilding posted to Canterbury District. Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award: Constable Devon Petera-Gerrard, Te Rarawa and Ngāti Porou posted to Eastern District. Firearms Award: Constable Isaiah Balenti, posted to Auckland City District.

Deployment: The new constables will start their first day of duty in their Police districts the week beginning Monday, 30 December 2024 and will continue their training on the job as probationary constables. Northland 2, Tāmaki Makaurau a total of 16 and broken down as follows: Auckland 5, Waitematā - 1, Counties Manukau - 10, Waikato - 4, Bay of Plenty - 9, Eastern - 8, Central - 7, Wellington - 6, Tasman - 4, Canterbury - 7, Southern - 5.

Demographics: 35.3 percent are female, 64.7 percent are male. New Zealand European make up 63.2 percent of the wing, with Māori 22.1 percent, Pasifika 8.8 percent, Asian 2.9 percent, LAAM 1.5 percent and Other is 1.5 percent.

380 Wing Patron Katherine (Kate) Horan MNZM is a New Zealand Paralympics runner and cyclist. Horan secured a silver medal for the Women's 200m at the 2008 Summer Paralympics for her country. In 2012, she switched from athletics to cycling. She was selected to compete in cycling at the 2016 Summer Paralympics and she was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2017 New Year Honours, for services to Paralympic sport. She has gone on to work with children with disabilities and is now working with amputees and their families, helping them navigate limb loss. Kate’s story makes her well-placed to give her wing advice on stepping up to challenges and getting through adversity.

“There will undoubtedly be challenging moments when you question yourself but remember - it’s not what life throws at you but how you deal with it that counts,” she told the wing.

“All of these hurdles I experienced have made my successes so much sweeter… Remember that your path will have challenges but with perseverance and self-belief you will succeed.”

