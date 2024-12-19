Maunganui Road Now Safer For Everyone

Mount Maunganui business owner Fleur Sandford is full of praise when it comes to recent safety improvements around the Central Parade shops along Maunganui Road.

“The upgrades have helped create a much safer area in and around Central Parade, where people previously tended to speed along Maunganui Road. Getting in and out of Heath Street was especially dangerous – there were a lot of near misses that we would see or hear.”

The Maunganui Road safety improvement project aimed to create a safer, more accessible environment for all road users, with upgrades including new roundabouts, safer bike lanes, and pedestrian crossings. The project, which spanned from Tawa Street to Golf Road over several years, was completed this month. The final section of works recently completed between Central Parade and Tui Street included removing direct access to Heath Street from Maunganui Road, with access still available via the carpark and slip lane.

Fleur notes that, while the access change onto Heath Street might have been considered contentious at first, it’s resulted in a safer space whether travelling by car, bike, or foot.

“Change can take time to adjust to, however these changes will help make it safer for the Central Parade and local community, whether people are grabbing a bite to eat or picking up some flowers for a loved one.”

As the parent of two young aspiring skateboarders, Casey Scorringe regularly drives them to and from Destination Skatepark and agrees that the recent upgrades have created a safer environment.

“My two boys spend numerous hours enjoying the new skatepark, which has been an exceptional asset to the Mount community,” says Casey. “Prior to the traffic lights being installed at Central Parade, the main danger I noticed was the speed of cars travelling along Maunganui Road. Since the lights have gone in, the area feels so much safer, especially considering how many kids go between the supermarket and skatepark.

“We don’t live within walking distance; however, my oldest son has skated to and from school numerous times. With the new crossing near Tweed Street, I feel much more confident in him doing so now, compared to before the upgrades were made.”

Speed has been a long-standing challenge along Maunganui Road, which is a key connection between Tauranga's eastern suburbs, Te Puke, and downtown Mount Maunganui, as well as a link with State Highway 2. The new road layout has been designed to encourage drivers to naturally reduce their speed.

Avid cyclist Jen Scoular, Deputy Mayor and Mauao/Mount Maunganui Ward Councillor, says Maunganui Road is a lot safer for everyone now, especially cyclists / Supplied

Since the upgrades, Maunganui Road is a lot safer for everyone, especially cyclists, says Jen Scoular, Deputy Mayor of Tauranga and Mauao/Mount Maunganui Ward Councillor, who you’ll often see cycling into the city or around the Mount area.

“With an increase in cyclists on the road and more foot traffic in the area, we needed to improve safety. Since the upgrades, traffic is definitely calmer and driving more appropriately to the environment. With safer bike paths and more pedestrian crossing points, the Maunganui Road upgrades have contributed to better urban connections by providing safer, more accessible, and attractive transport options.”

