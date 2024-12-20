Kaitaia Police Appeal For Information After Man Located Deceased

19 December 2024

Kaitaia Police are working to identify a man who was located deceased on Mitimiti Beach this afternoon.

The man was found by a member of the public at around 2.30pm today (19 December).

As yet Police have been unable to identify him, so we’re appealing for help from the public.

If you have family or friends that fish in the area near Te Pua Pua Creek, or have any information which could help us identify the man, please get in touch via 105.

Please quote event number P061001068.

