Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kaitaia Police Appeal For Information After Man Located Deceased

Friday, 20 December 2024, 5:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

19 December 2024 

Kaitaia Police are working to identify a man who was located deceased on Mitimiti Beach this afternoon.

The man was found by a member of the public at around 2.30pm today (19 December).

As yet Police have been unable to identify him, so we’re appealing for help from the public.

If you have family or friends that fish in the area near Te Pua Pua Creek, or have any information which could help us identify the man, please get in touch via 105.

Please quote event number P061001068.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 