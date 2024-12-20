Swing Bridge Progressing Nicely

EML contractors, Shea Croft and Roydon Dick drilling new anchors, Geoff Ellis EML Managing Director. (Photo/Supplied)

The Westland District Council and the Department of Conservation (DOC) are pleased to report that the project to build a replacement swing bridge at the Hokitika Gorge is progressing smoothly.

“The contractor, Ellis Mining, has made admirable progress on the job,” says Westland District Council Chief Executive Barbara Phillips. “We commend them for altering their workplan following heavy rains in November. Their flexibility has allowed the project to continue and reduced the likelihood of delays to completion of the project.”

A slip at the carpark end of the track, prevented access to the right side end of the structure. With the assistance of DOC staff, the slip is being cleared and right end access restored.

“This slip is being monitored and the project team are taking necessary precautions.”

Meanwhile, rock excavations for the bridge anchors have been completed and rock anchors are being installed. Over the next six weeks Ellis Mining will finish the rock anchor installation and prepare the tower landings that will support the bridge’s tension cables.

Tony Thrupp, DOC Acting Operations Manager says, “The bridge is progressing well given the challenges of working in an environment such as Hokitika Gorge. While the slip has been inconvenient, the DOC team and contractors have worked well together to minimise delays”

Once complete, access to the popular Hokitika Gorge loop track will be fully restored.

