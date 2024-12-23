Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Low Rescue Numbers Highlight Beach Safety Success Across New Zealand

Monday, 23 December 2024, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Appendices:

  • Aggregated patrol statistics (National)
  • Weekend Patrol Statistics:
    • Northern Region
    • Eastern Region
    • Central Region
    • Southern Region
  • 2023-2024 SLSNZ Beach Safety Messages
  • Glossary

It was a positive weekend on New Zealand’s beaches, with surf lifeguards reporting good safety awareness among swimmers and only two rescues carried out across the country.

At Red Beach Surf Life Saving Club, volunteer surf lifeguards assisted an upturned trailer sailer and monitored its safe return to shore, while after patrol, off-duty lifeguards in Raglan Beach rescued a kite surfer reported to be in distress.

After a busy start to summer involving a large volume of rescues and some early fatal drownings across the country, Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) is incredibly pleased to see beachgoers following advice to swim between the flags this weekend and urges everyone to continue making safety a priority this summer.

“We’re thrilled to see so many people staying safe at the beach over the weekend,” said Andy Kent, SLSNZ General Manager - Lifesaving. "By swimming between the flags and staying informed, people are helping us keep them safe. It’s a team effort, and we encourage anyone visiting the beach to keep up the great work as summer continues."

As the weather warms up, SLSNZ encourages beachgoes to plan their beach visits carefully. Check Safeswim to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags.

Surf lifeguards are there to watch for hazards, monitor changing conditions, and respond quickly if needed.

“Quite simply, a surf lifeguard is very often the difference between life and death,” says Andy.

Weekend Patrol Statistics:

Aggregated patrol statistics (national):

 Sat 21 DecSun 22 DecAggregated
No. of rescues performed022
No. of people assisted61824
No. of major first aids123
No. of minor first aids72330
No. of searches303
No. of preventatives362560922
No. of people involved3303875812061
No. of peak head count131321683481
No. of hours worked415244098561

Northern Region:

Saturday:. Red Beach Surf Life Saving Club assisted an upturned trailer sailer and monitored their progress back to shore.

Sunday: Long Bay surf lifeguards monitored a patient having a medical event.

After patrol off duty surf lifeguards at Raglan launched assets to rescue a kite surfer reported to be in distress.

 SaturdaySunday
No. of people rescued02
No. of people assisted47
No. of major first aids01
No. of minor first aids39
No. of searches00
No. of preventatives129136
No. of people involved7711014
Peak Head Count + Location + Time537850
Total Hours Worked15881448

Eastern Region:

Saturday: Nothing of note.

Sunday: Tolaga Bay Surf Life Saving Club supported FENZ and the Police with a Medical Incident that involved a patient with a compound fracture.

 SaturdaySunday
No. of people rescued00
No. of people assisted011
No. of major first aids01
No. of minor first aids39
No. of searches00
No. of preventatives133219
No. of people involved14594832
Peak Head Count + Location + Time400525
Total Hours Worked10911349

Central Region:

Saturday: Nothing of note.

Sunday: Nothing of note.

 SaturdaySunday
No. of people rescued00
No. of people assisted00
No. of major first aids00
No. of minor first aids03
No. of searches00
No. of preventatives6078
No. of people involved7991054
Peak Head Count + Location + Time196242
Total Hours Worked836876

Southern Region:

Saturday: Surf lifeguards at Sumner Surf Life Saving Club located missing surfer.

Sunday: Nothing of note.

 SaturdaySunday
No. of people rescued00
No. of people assisted20
No. of major first aids10
No. of minor first aids12
No. of searches30
No. of preventatives40127
No. of people involved2741858
Peak Head Count + Location + Time180551
Total Hours Worked637736

Key Safety Messages: 2024/25 season

1. Know How To Float - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Mānu

If you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water.

Just being able to float when you are in the water can increase your chance of survival. Floating allows you to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water. It is also the first thing to do if you get caught in a rip.

If you don’t know how to float well, practice or get some lessons in a pool before you head to the beach - being able to float is a key skill when learning to swim. Anyone can learn to float but some people may take a little longer to learn.

2. Find The Safest Place To Swim - Kimihia te Wāhi Haumaru Rawa Ki Te Kaukau

Remember if you are heading to the beach, check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim. The surf lifeguards are there to help keep beachgoers safe, by keeping a constant eye on sea as they continuously scan for hazards or people in difficulty, keeping on top of weather forecasts and understanding the swell and tide conditions too.

3. If In Doubt, Stay Out - Mehemea e Rangirua Ana, Me Noho Ki Waho

Waves can be bigger than they look, dangerous rip currents are hard to spot and weather conditions can be unpredictable. If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Too many people get into trouble in the water because they overestimate their abilities and underestimate the conditions.

4. Take Care of Others - Tiakina te Tangata

Always keep children within arm’s reach in or near the water. Waves can move quickly and unexpectedly and can knock kids off their feet and sweep them away. Everyone has different levels of ability, so watch out for your mates too.

5. Know How to Get Help - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Kimi Āwhina

If someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know. If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for police. Police have a direct line to surf lifeguards and others who can help.

If you’re in the water and in trouble yourself, signal for help.

Glossary of terms:

Rescue: Where a person requires immediate help to return to shore (or place of safety) and who without intervention would have suffered distress, injury or drowning. They are unable to remove themselves from the situation by themselves.

Assist: Where a person requires assistance to return to shore but would most likely be able to get themselves out of danger and where there is no immediate threat to life.

Minor first aid: Any incident where a patient is administered some form of minor medical treatment – minor cut, bluebottle sting, minor strain or sprains.

Major first aid: Any incident where a patient needs a higher level of medical intervention and results in the requirement for further medical treatment or is handed to another agency (ambulance or medical professional).

Search: Any organised search for a missing person or group either at sea or on land. This includes body recovery.

Preventative action: Where a surf lifeguard identifies a potentially dangerous situation and takes precautionary action to prevent the situation from developing into or contributing into a real emergency, for example:

  • Shifting the flagged area during the day due to a change in conditions.
  • Preventing swimmers from entering a rip or hole.
  • Removing or isolating broken glass or other hazards from the beach.
  • Checking on swimmers who may appear to be in difficulty.
  • Clearing the beach of swimmers due to a suspected shark sighting.
  • Shifting board and ski riders out of the flagged area.

© Scoop Media

