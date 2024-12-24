Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Seeking Man Who Escaped Corrections Custody

Tuesday, 24 December 2024, 8:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Damon Anderson. Photo/Supplied.

Police are looking to locate 48-year-old Damon Anderson who escaped Corrections custody at Waikato Hospital yesterday afternoon.

While he is not considered an immediate risk to the public, police urge people not to approach him and to report any sightings of him through to police.

Police enquiries to locate him are ongoing.

If you see him please call 111 or alternatively, information can be provided to police, online or by calling 105 quoting file number 241223/5693.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 