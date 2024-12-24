Police Seeking Man Who Escaped Corrections Custody

Damon Anderson. Photo/Supplied.

Police are looking to locate 48-year-old Damon Anderson who escaped Corrections custody at Waikato Hospital yesterday afternoon.

While he is not considered an immediate risk to the public, police urge people not to approach him and to report any sightings of him through to police.

Police enquiries to locate him are ongoing.

If you see him please call 111 or alternatively, information can be provided to police, online or by calling 105 quoting file number 241223/5693.

