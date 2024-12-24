Napier Homicide Investigation: Charges Upgraded To Murder

Police have upgraded the charges of four people arrested in relation to the death of Napier man Boy Taylor to murder.

Two males were arrested and charged overnight. A 19-year-old Napier man will be appearing Hastings District Court today charged with Murder. He is also facing a charge of Wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm in relation to a second victim that has been identified.

An 18-year-old Wellington man is appearing in the Wellington District Court today charged with Murder and one charge of Wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The two Napier males who appeared earlier in the week, aged 21 and 33, have been remanded in custody. They are set to reappear on January 22 and the charge will be upgraded to Murder. They will also be charged with Wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

