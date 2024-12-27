Update: Man Missing In Water In Ōhope

A search for a man missing in the water in Ōhope is continuing today.

Police are utilising all resources available to assist with the search, and are also working to support the man’s family.

The Police National Dive Squad travelled to Ōhope yesterday and joined the search, and have deployed again today.

LandSAR volunteers have been conducting shoreline searches, and Police are also undertaking air-based searches.

Police are extremely grateful to all involved, including the wider Ōhope and Whakatāne communities, for the support provided to the search effort to date.

A rāhui remains in place on Ohiwa Harbour, including the Port Ōhope wharf, until further notice.

- Inspector Nicky Cooney, Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander

