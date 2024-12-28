Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man In Court Following Incident With Cyclist In Kāpiti

Saturday, 28 December 2024, 1:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man is due in Porirua District Court today charged with attempted murder following an incident with a cyclist in Kāpiti.

Police were called to Marine Parade in Paraparaumu about 1:40am today where it appeared a cyclist had been hit by a car.

The cyclist suffered a broken leg and other injuries.

Police took the driver of the car into custody nearby, and the 33-year-old faces charges of attempted murder and failing to stop to ascertain injury.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 