Man In Court Following Incident With Cyclist In Kāpiti

A man is due in Porirua District Court today charged with attempted murder following an incident with a cyclist in Kāpiti.

Police were called to Marine Parade in Paraparaumu about 1:40am today where it appeared a cyclist had been hit by a car.

The cyclist suffered a broken leg and other injuries.

Police took the driver of the car into custody nearby, and the 33-year-old faces charges of attempted murder and failing to stop to ascertain injury.

