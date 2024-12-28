Man In Court Following Incident With Cyclist In Kāpiti
A man is due in Porirua District Court today charged with attempted murder following an incident with a cyclist in Kāpiti.
Police were called to Marine Parade in Paraparaumu about 1:40am today where it appeared a cyclist had been hit by a car.
The cyclist suffered a broken leg and other injuries.
Police took the driver of the car into custody nearby, and the 33-year-old faces charges of attempted murder and failing to stop to ascertain injury.