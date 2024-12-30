Tauranga City Councils 7 Year Dispute That Commissioners Ignored

The ongoing dispute between Tauranga City Council and the investigation group 'Operation Jigsaw' over the failed Bella Vista Homes subdivision, which went into voluntary liquidation in Nov 2017, isn't resolved. The appeal to work to resolve issues for homeowners and the community has been ignored. It has been ongoing for seven years. In 2019, Mayor Tenby Powell campaigned at the election time to sort out the Bella Vista crisis. He did nothing. The Commissioners did nothing meaning this dispute is now in its eighth year.

This week, further concerning information has been discovered through metadata information, showing that after 10 days of Building Consultant Rose McLaughlin, inspections of the Bella Vista subdivision, a document was created on (12th of February 2018) to present to the homeowners. The document was printed (14 February 2018) to circulate. The Council must explain why they didn't meet homeowners until 17 April 2018. The hoax Cyclone Hola evacuation meant no damage had occurred to the properties that would hold up the information.

Operation Jigsaw, established in 2018, uncovered key evidence while preparing a report for the Mayor and elected members about what happened to the homeowners. Their investigation revealed numerous errors and serious misconduct by the council. However, the council has refused to meet with Operation Jigsaw to review evidence showing how some staff allegedly orchestrated the subdivision's downfall.

The Mayor has commented on the state of the house footings, claiming they were substandard at the time of demolition. Operation Jigsaw has requested the source of this information under the Official Information Act, with the response expected in January 2025. Mayor Drysdale stated in an email,

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"I have asked staff to prioritize any urgent LGOIMA with a time frame." He added, "We believe in transparency, and I am happy to direct people to information or release easily accessible information into the public".

There is substantial information within the council that has been hidden or delayed, with many official information requests (LGOIMAs) either denied or deliberately prolonged. The mainstream media has largely avoided investigating the Bella Vista case, often portraying the company and its director in a negative light while ignoring council misconduct. Tauranga lacks investigative journalists willing to expose the council's questionable practices.

The council has reportedly manipulated reports and statements, avoiding full transparency about its role in the subdivision's failure. These actions have allowed them to evade accountability for their part in the destruction of Bella Vista.

Operation Jigsaw's leader, Suzie Edmonds, stated from Tauranga, "I've seen and read too much about Bella Vista to trust the council anymore." Three and a half years with Commissioners has delayed any progress for Operation Jigsaw investigation. However, moving forward with newly elected members uncovering the truth for homeowners, ratepayers, and taxpayers is now possible.

Suzie Edmonds added, "From the overwhelming evidence we’ve gathered, I believe some council staff and consultants had a plan to take over and destroy Bella Vista Homes' development. However, we will be requesting urgently from the Mayor that we are provided documents that will confirm or dispel this notion."

Graeme Colgans' report has not been fully released. However one part released identifies undue influence and conflicts of interest in Council.

The Operations Jigsaw Group will be seeking one or two nominated Councillors to work with investigation to enable this matter to be closed.

© Scoop Media

