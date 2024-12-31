Ngāti Toa Rangatira Retakes Ownership Of Kāpiti And Mana Islands

A historical day for Porirua based iwi Ngāti Toa Rangatira, which has retaken ownership of Kapiti and Mana islands, off the southwest coast of the lower North Island, after they were taken from them by the Crown last century.

The Crown has vested ownership of both islands in Ngāti Toa as part of their 2014 Te Tiriti o Waitangi settlement, ten years after the settlement was enacted into law.

The redress for Kapiti and Mana Islands is significant, which is reflective of the critical role these islands, Kapiti in particular, played in establishing Ngāti Toa’s mana on both sides of Te Moana o Raukawa (Cook Strait).

The vesting into Ngāti Toa is symbolic not only of our historic, but also contemporary relationship with these islands. The islands provide a rare and important glimpse into the world of our ancestors, who were responsible for cementing Ngāti Toa’s presence as mana whenua over the islands and the wider region, at a time of significant change within Aotearoa in the early 1800s.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Board Chair Callum Katene says, “The vesting simply acknowledges what we already know. Ngāti Toa holds the mana of Kapiti and Mana Islands and has done so since shortly after our ancestors arrived in the region, in the early nineteenth century.“

“The vesting is a legal mechanism agreed in our settlement legislation, but it is our tikanga that determines our responsibilities and relationship with these islands.”

Although Tuesday, 31 December 2024 is being marked as a day of celebration for Ngāti Toa, it will be a muted and respectful occasion.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Last week, a Ngāti Toa group travelled to the northern end of Kapiti Island to visit their one-hectare block of land where they shared kai, historical stories and discussed plans for the future.

“Other iwi in the region also have historical connections to these islands, and we acknowledge our close relatives of Te Āti Awa Ki Whakarongotai and Ngāti Raukawa” says Katene. “For us, this is a time of celebration, and we will use it to reaffirm our historical and spiritual connections. It’s another step on our path towards a vibrant future for our mokopuna.”

Kapiti and Mana Islands are designated Nature and Scientific Reserves respectively, managed by the Department of Conservation. The vesting of ownership does not impact the conservation status or management by the Crown.

Tumu Whakarae CEO Helmut Modlik says Ngāti Toa will uphold their mana whenua obligations, care for the land under their control, and continue to work with the Crown to maintain Kāpiti and Mana islands’ conservation status as a taonga for all New Zealanders.

“But more importantly, from 2025 onwards we’ll work with our own people to continue building relationships with both islands and the taiao, through ongoing visits, learning about the history and stories of our ancestors,” says Modlik. “Hei iwi toa, hei iwi rangatira.”

A Kapiti/Mana Islands programme of work is being developed by Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira that will reconnect Ngāti Toa with Kapiti by establishing a meaningful and authentic footprint on the whenua, to create a welcoming space for their tamariki, mokopuna, and future generations.

Historical background and links to relevant documents

In the early 19th century, Ngāti Toa leaders Te Rauparaha, Te Rangihaeata, Te Peehi Kupe, Nohorua and others brought their people from Kāwhia through Taranaki to the Cook Strait region. Although they were hosted by familial relations and allied tribes along the way, Ngāti Toa found themselves in many conflicts including on Kapiti. In 1824, the battle of Waiorua took place, and the outcome cemented Ngāti Toa’s mana over the region.

By 1840, after signing Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Ngāti Toa controlled a large territory in central New Zealand on both sides of the Cook Strait. However, following a major incident between Nelson settlers and Ngāti Toa at Wairau in 1843, the iwi, like many other tribes during the 19th century became the target of Governor Sir George Grey.

By 1846, in a concerted effort to seize control of Ngāti Toa lands and remove Ngāti Toa leadership which the Crown considered was a hindrance to the establishment of new settlements in Wellington, Nelson and the Wairau, the Crown undertook a multi-pronged campaign against Ngāti Toa leadership, including the kidnap and illegal detention of Te Rauparaha, attacks against Te Rangihaeata forcing him into exile in the Horowhenua. These deliberate acts resulted in large areas of land being systematically taken by the Crown through legislation and dubious transactions. This continued into the 21st century.

Kapiti was a strategic base for maritime travel between the North and South Island valued by Ngāti Toa, traders and the Crown. Ngāti Toa conquered Kapiti in the early 1820s, and the island became the stronghold and base for its maritime empire.

Mana island became the home base for Ngāti Toa leaders including Waitohi and Te Rangihaeta. However, over time the iwi came under pressure from the Crown to acquire Kapiti for a public reserve.

The iwi resisted but in the end the island was taken by the Crown by the stroke of a pen, when the Crown legislated the Kapiti Island Public Reserve Act to force the island's acquisition in1897.

Ngāti Toa history here

Ngati Toa claim here

Ngāti Toa settlement here

© Scoop Media

