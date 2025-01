Fatal Water Related Incident, Omaio

One person has died following a water related incident off the coast of Omaio, Ōpōtiki.

Police responded to Omaio following reports that a man was struggling in the water. He was retrieved by members of the public and CPR was commenced prior to Police arrival.

Emergency services arrived and continued CPR, however efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing and his death will be referred to the Coroner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media