UPDATE – Serious Incident Nelson

Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming (Photo/Supplied)

It’s with a heavy heart that I announced that a Police officer has been killed following an incident in Nelson in the early hours of this morning.

At just after 2am this morning, two police officers were on a routine foot patrol in Buxton Square carpark in Nelson when completely unprovoked, a vehicle drove towards them, at speed, hitting both of them.

Both officers were transported to Nelson Hospital in a critical condition, and it is here that one of the officers has sadly succumbed to her injuries sustained in the incident.

She was Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming. A widely respected police officer with 38 years front line service. She was also a loved and cherished, daughter, mother, wife and valued member of the wider Nelson community.

Lyn was a beautiful soul and her death will be felt across the Nelson community and our Police family.

Her injured colleague, Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsay, also a very senior and experienced officer with 16 years’ service. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two members of the public were also injured in this incident. Both are reported to be stable. One other Police officer was assessed and discharged from hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was tasered and then arrested at the scene. The 32-year-old man is due to appear in Nelson District Court this Friday and will be charged with serious criminal offences.

Police officers immediately tried to perform first aid acting admirably in what was an incredibly dynamic and dangerous situation. Members of the public were present and attempted to assist our staff. I thank them for this.

Lyn and Adam, like so many of our officers were working on New Years Eve to keep people safe on a night intended for celebration. It fills me with great sadness that their efforts to do so has ended in a senseless act that has taken the life of one of our colleagues and seriously injured another. My absolute priority is to ensure our people and their families are supported as best they can be, during this difficult time.

A Police investigation is underway as we seek to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Lyn’s family has come into a new year with the worst possible scenario. We are wrapping support around our staff. I know that officers and police staff across the country will be feeling this loss, as Senior Sergeant Fleming was their colleague and a part of our police family.

Police do not expect there to be any further updates today.

- Police Commissioner Richard Chambers

