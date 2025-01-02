Tairāwhiti Police Overall Pleased With Behaviour At New Year's Celebrations

Inspector Danny Kirk, Tairāwhiti Area Commander:

Tairāwhiti Police were overall pleased and impressed with the behaviour of the visitors to the region and our local residents.

Rhythm and Vines attendees were a neat bunch of Kiwis and our staff found them very polite and respectful. This view was echoed by our emergency service and healthcare partners.

While overall the behaviour was good, there were a few arrests at Rhythm and Vines for matters including an assault, possession of controlled drugs for supply and breaching bail conditions. There were no serious injuries reported from the assault.

On New Year’s Day, Police operated three road checkpoints in the environs of Rhythm and Vines and tested nearly 6000 drivers for alcohol. This resulted in 13 people being summoned to appear in court for driving with an excess breath or blood alcohol level. Fifteen infringement notices were issued for breath alcohol offences.

This year’s numbers are a significant reduction from the number of people prosecuted for driving while impaired at the same checkpoints last year. However, our aim remains for no one to ever get behind the wheel impaired by drugs or alcohol, and drivers need to take this responsibility seriously.

Police were also pleased with the behaviour of visitors and locals in the holiday hot spot of Mahia. This year we noted a much smaller presence of holiday goers for New Year’s Eve, and this is likely attributable to the poor weather conditions across the region.

Police will continue to have an increased presence across the Tairāwhiti region, especially holiday hotspots, monitoring and ready to respond to unlawful activity as it arises.

If you witness any suspicious or unlawful activity, please contact police on 111 if its happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact.

