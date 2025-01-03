Fatal Crash, Pah Hill Road, Wellsford

Police can now name the man who died in a crash on Pah Hill Road, Wellsford on 24 December.

He was Derek Te Iwi Kau Studd, aged 58 of Wharehine, Auckland.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

