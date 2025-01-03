Fatal Crash, Pah Hill Road, Wellsford
Friday, 3 January 2025, 9:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died in a crash on Pah
Hill Road, Wellsford on 24 December.
He was Derek Te
Iwi Kau Studd, aged 58 of Wharehine, Auckland.
Our
thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this
difficult time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
