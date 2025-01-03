Name Release - Workplace Fatality, Selwyn

Police can now name the man who died in an incident at a Glasseys Road, Southbridge address on 21 December 2024.

He was Craig Leslie Monk, 51, of Southbridge.

Police extend our condolences to his family and friends.

His death has been referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.

