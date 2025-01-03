Name Release - Workplace Fatality, Selwyn
Friday, 3 January 2025, 10:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died in an incident at a
Glasseys Road, Southbridge address on 21 December
2024.
He was Craig Leslie Monk, 51, of
Southbridge.
Police extend our condolences to his
family and friends.
His death has been referred to
WorkSafe and the
Coroner.
