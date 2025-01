Emergency Services Responding To Whakamārama Fire, Roads Blocked - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are urging members of the public to delay travel between Tauranga and Katikati as they respond to a scrub fire reported in the Whakamārama area near Te Puna Stream.

Initial reports were received around 1:50pm.

State Highway 2 and some nearby roads are blocked.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route and avoid the area.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media