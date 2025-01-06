Ngāruawāhia Homicide: Police Following Good Lines Of Enquiry, Appeal For Informaiton

Police conducting a homicide investigation into the death of Turipapa Tukere in Ngāruawāhia are following good lines of enquiry, but are still seeking information from the public.

At around 1.30pm on Friday 27 December, Police were alerted to a number of people fighting on Waipa Esplanade, near the intersection of Newton Street. Sometime later, a critically injured woman was taken to the ambulance station on Jordan Street. Despite the best efforts of first responders, Turipapa died before she could be airlifted to hospital.

Since then, Police have been speaking with a number of people who are helping to build a picture of what occurred leading up to Turipapa’s death.

Evidence has also been collected from various scenes across Ngāruawāhia, which will be analysed by ESR. Police hope this analysis will identify the person and/or people involved.

Alongside these enquiries, due to ongoing tension between gangs in and around the area, a Gang Conflict Warrant was issued under the Criminal Activity Intervention Bill. The warrant powers have assisted in de-escalating gang tensions in the area with a number of arrests made and weapons seized. Police have also obtained information during the execution of these warrants that may be relevant to the homicide, and this information is currently being reviewed by the investigation team.

The warrant is due to remain in place until tomorrow, at which time it will be reviewed.

Police continue to appeal to the community and anyone who may have information in relation to Turipapa’s death to please contact Police.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now at https://webforms.police.govt.nz/en/update-report [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241227/6958.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

