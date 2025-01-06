Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wharariki Beach, Cape Farewell Incident Response Notification

Monday, 6 January 2025, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) can confirm that four patients have been successfully rescued from an incident at Wharariki Beach, Cape Farewell.

At approximately 10.55 am 6 January, New Zealand Police contacted Coastguard and SLSNZ requesting support in recovering four patients caught in a rip off Wharariki Beach, Cape Farewell, near Archway Islands. Initial reports were of two patients stranded on rocks, with a further two patients in the water.

After consultation between New Zealand Police, Coastguard, and SLSNZ Search and Rescue (SAR) Nelson, SAR Nelson departed Nelson Airport via helicopter at approximately 11.55 am, en route to Wharariki Beach with an expected flight-time of 60 minutes. HeliMed was simultaneously requested to support rescue efforts.

Upon SAR Nelson’s arrival at Wharariki Beach, HeliMed was safely returning all four patients to the beach via helicopter. SAR Nelson has now returned to Nelson Airport.

Up to date information on surf lifesaving patrols is available on Safeswim.

© Scoop Media

