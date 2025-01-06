Incident Involving Injured Baby, Dargaville

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB:

Police are currently investigating an incident involving an injured five-month-old baby.

On Saturday 28 December the baby was presented at Dargaville Hospital with serious head injuries.

The baby was flown to Whangārei Hospital and later transferred to Starship Hospital in Auckland where they are making a good recovery.

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the circumstances of how the baby came to be injured.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

