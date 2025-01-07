Rail Safety Focus With Reopening Of West Coast Tunnel

More freight trains will be running on the West Coast when the Tawhai tunnel reopens and locals are being urged to be vigilant when crossing the tracks.

KiwiRail Regional Infrastructure Manager South Island Gary Ikin says the tunnel, near Reefton, is scheduled to reopen on 12 January. Rail services will then be running seven days a week.

“Not only does it mean trains will be running again from Ngakawau, but they will be running more often over the coming months as we move the export coal backlog for our customers.

“There are 30 public level crossings and numerous private level crossings between Ngakawau and the Tawhai tunnel, and it has been almost eight months since freight services have run in the area.

“We urge everyone in the Buller community to be extra vigilant and cautious any time they approach a rail level crossing. Always obey signage and always take a good long look in both directions before crossing the tracks.”

Mr Ikin said the Tawhai Tunnel rebuild has been a massive undertaking.

“In June 2024 the lining of the 134-year-old tunnel was damaged in three places. Since then our 70-person tunnel team, have carried out the needed structural repairs and undertaken a lot of work to improve the resilience of the tunnel.

“Huge thanks goes to everyone involved. The tunnel team have been working in cramped, difficult conditions for months and have maintained a solid focus on safety and delivering the work quickly. About 50,000 hours has gone into the repair, with much of it happening 24/7.

“We’re leaving the tunnel stronger than it was and have significantly improved drainage. This will help reduce the risk of future disruptions.

“KiwiRail is proud to be a key contributor to the West Coast economy.

“I would like to again thank our customers, the council and the whole Buller community for their patience and support over the last eight months. We kept coal moving with road-bridging operations, but that put a lot more pressure on local highways. We recognise the inconvenience this has caused and appreciate your patience with us.”

Work in the 370-metre tunnel has included:

Robotic machines sprayed about 951 cubic metres of concrete to strengthen the lining

886 rock bolts installed to secure the lining to the surrounding ground

About 374m of modern concrete tunnel lining and modern track bed drainage installed.

Background

On 15 June 2024 a track renewal was taking place inside the tunnel when a digger operator noticed some crumbling of the tunnel lining.

It became apparent three sections of the tunnel lining had structural condition issues. Steps were immediately taken to ensure rail workers were safe.

The tunnel was closed while it was assessed and rapid plans were made to safely undertake repairs.

KiwiRail then undertook a very large and complex construction project to repair and re-open the tunnel as soon as possible.

