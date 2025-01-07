Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Attempted Murder Charge Following Palmerston North Shooting

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man is due in court today on a charge of attempted murder in relation to a shooting in Palmerston North last month.

Police were called to an address in Tremaine Avenue on the evening of Friday 13 December to a report that a woman had been shot by someone known to her.

She went to hospital with critical injuries, and has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

Since then, Police have conducted several scene examinations and made a number of inquiries.

This led to an arrest warrant being executed yesterday with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad at a Kimbolton campground for a 21-year-old man.

He is due in Palmerston North District Court today on charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested at the same location on unrelated firearms charges.

We know the Police activity yesterday would have concerned some members of the public who were in the area, and we want to reassure them that as a result, a man accused of violent offending will now be held to account for his actions.

