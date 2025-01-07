Pipiriki Te Poti Marae Day Bus Trip & 4 Wheel Drive Trip To Mangapurua Valley

Whanganui, January 7, 2025 — The ‘Friends of the Whanganui River’ will be conducting two travel events during the coming month with the first one as a part of Whanganui’s Summer Programme.

The chairman of the society, Alan Donald said “There have been big developments taking place by the group and our financial position has substantially improved with the sale of some merchandise including our two recently reprinted books, ‘The Bridge to Nowhere’ and ‘Whanganui River Stories - River Ripplets’.

We are also continuing to hold our stall at the Saturday River Market every second week, in which we have been encouraging new membership applications and selling a number of items as well as providing information about the society.”

“On the 31st January we will be conducting a bus trip up the Whanganui River Road with our iwi guide Don Robinson, stopping along the way at the Koriniti Marae, calling in to the Matahiwi Cafe for morning tea and having lunch at Jerusalem in conjunction with a visit to the historic church there.

After this there will be a visit via jet boat to the restored Te Poti Marae on the opposite bank of the river at Pipiriki, and on the way back to Whanganui along the Parapara Highway, there will firstly be a short visit to the rejuvenated Royal Theatre in Raetihi to watch a short movie about the Whanganui River”, Mr Donald continued.

Friends of the Whanganui River Secretary/Treasurer Graeme Moffatt stated, “Our society has been in operation since 1989 when local newspaper editor Arthur Bates founded it with the primary aim to source and record the many stories about the river that have been told over the years.

In addition the society was set up to assist in conservation efforts along the length and breadth of the river and in order to achieve these goals, the society needs funds and up until now they have pretty much been entirely provided by members subscriptions.”

Mr Moffatt continued, “The society has for many years been publishing the ‘Whanganui River Annual’ that showcases stories and news about aspects of the river. Costs have risen and membership numbers had been reducing so the ability to continue publishing these annuals became more difficult.

We investigated various options with the aim of rekindling interest in the society and have instituted a number, including holding fortnightly film screenings at a newly completed local small cinema, and have seen a moderate increase in our membership numbers as a result.

Now that the society has decided to become more active in setting up and assisting with projects that seek to conserve the cultural and environmental aspects of the river, a film to promote the inconsistencies incurred by the decision of the 1917 Government to settle returning soldiers in the bush clad Mangapurua, is high on the agenda.”

The executive of the society has decided to conduct an investigation into the situation that returned soldier farmers faced after the First World War in settling in the Mangapurua Valley and a number of 4 wheel drive vehicles are being provided by some Raetihi farmers with members of the public being invited to accompany them.

This trip will take place on the weekend of the 8th and 9th of February with overnight accommodation arranged at the Raetihi Holiday Park on the Saturday evening, so that the 7am Sunday morning departure by bus transport to the Mangapurua Road entrance at Ruatiti can be accomplished more easily.

Numbers that can be accommodated on this trip are limited and information and bookings can be made on the society’s web site at https://friendsofthewhanganuiriver.com, or any specific queries can be answered by phoning our chairman Alan on (06) 345-0895.

