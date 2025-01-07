Name Release: Fatal Havelock North Crash
Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the person who died in a crash on
Foster Lane in Havelock North on 2 January.
He was
Wade William Crosbie, aged 19, from Hastings.
Our
thoughts are with his family and friends.
Two people
seriously injured in the crash remain in hospital recovering
from their injuries.
Enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more