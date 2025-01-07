Name Release: Fatal Havelock North Crash

Police can now name the person who died in a crash on Foster Lane in Havelock North on 2 January.

He was Wade William Crosbie, aged 19, from Hastings.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

Two people seriously injured in the crash remain in hospital recovering from their injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

