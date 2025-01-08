Gore Council Must Hit Pause On District Plan

More than 100 local businesses and major property owners have called on the Gore District Council to put its new district plan on hold, saying it is inconsistent with a directive from Central Government to do away with nice-to-haves.

“The district plan is well overdue for an update – but it would be entirely irresponsible to release a plan if it is already at odds with Central Government” said Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union, Sam Warren.

“In December, Minister Simeon Brown announced a raft of change for the New Year. While pausing for another nine months would have cost implications for Gore District Council, it would allow time for the new, more sensible direction to be made clear.”

“Considerable resources have gone into the plan so far, but if the plan is already outdated on its release and doesn’t follow the more sensible approach towards council spending set out by the Minister, it will only end up costing Gore residents more in the long run.”

“Gore District Council has already stung its residents with an average rates increase of 21.4 percent this last year alone – one of the highest in the country. It’s clear more thought needs to be given on how it can make better spending decisions. If the new Government directive can better guide Council in this space, it’s certainly worth waiting just a little bit longer for.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

