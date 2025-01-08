SH1 At Piarere Reopens - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 12:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A section of State Highway 1 at Piarere has reopened
following a serious crash this morning.
Emergency
services were alerted to the crash about 5.30am. Three
people suffered serious injuries and two people were
critically injured.
The road reopened about 11.30am.
Police would like to thank motorists for their
patience.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more