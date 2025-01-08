SH1 At Piarere Reopens - Bay Of Plenty

A section of State Highway 1 at Piarere has reopened following a serious crash this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash about 5.30am. Three people suffered serious injuries and two people were critically injured.

The road reopened about 11.30am. Police would like to thank motorists for their patience.

