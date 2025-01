Burst Water Main, Mt Wellington - Auckland City

Motorists are being asked to avoid a section of Carbine Road following a burst water main.

Police were notified of the incident at about 11.13am.

At this stage Carbine Road, between Clemow Drive and Te Ahoterangi Rise, has been affected.

Police are onsite and directing traffic, however motorists are advised to avoid the area including the entry to Sylvia Park, until it has been cleared.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media