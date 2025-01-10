Exceptionally Lukewarm: Property Market Hits Record December Lows

The New Zealand Property Report: December 2024

Record-breaking new listings slump – lowest for any December in 17 years

11 of 19 regions see average asking prices decline year-on-year

National average asking price back to April 2021 levels

The New Zealand property market typically slows down in December, but the latest data from realestate.co.nz reveals that December 2024 was more than just a seasonal cooldown—it was ‘exceptionally lukewarm.’

New listings hit a record low for any December since realestate.co.nz tracking began, with nine of 19 regions also reaching their lowest-ever December levels. The national average asking price was also its lowest since April 2021 at $842,476.

Vanessa Williams, spokesperson for realestate.co.nz, said: “The property market always cools in December, but the end of 2024 was record-breakingly quiet.”

Despite this, healthy stock levels and some regional ‘hotspots’ meant opportunities remained for buyers and sellers.

New listings plunge to lowest-ever December levels

As 2024 came to a close, new listings hit a record low for any December since realestate.co.nz records began 17 years ago. Nine of 19 regions also reached their lowest-ever December levels: Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Wellington, Central Otago/Lakes District, and Manawatu/Whanganui.

Williams noted that the seasonal slowdown continues a trend of fewer properties being listed in December.

"Over the past 17 years, we’ve observed a steady decline in the number of properties listed in December. Historically, December listings were about 30% lower than November. That drop has grown to 50% or more in recent years.”

In December 2024, new listings fell by almost 60% month-on-month (11,129 vs. 4,767)—an even steeper drop than the 50% decline between November and December 2023 (10,712 vs. 4,828).

“The market usually comes off the boil in December, but this year has been exceptionally lukewarm,” said Williams.

Even Auckland wasn’t immune to the December sluggishness. Auckland recorded an all-time low for new listings in any month over the last 17 years, including during COVID-19.

Stock takes a dip – but the market’s still swimming with options

Stock was also down 13.3% month-on-month during December to 29,478 properties for sale. This seasonal dip saw stock levels below 30,000 for the first time since August 2024.

Year-on-year, however, stock was up 18.5%, offering buyers significantly more choice than in December 2023.

National asking price at 2021 levels, with regional highs and lows

The national average asking price in December 2024 was $842,476, a level last seen before the market started to boom in April 2021, when it was $839,717. While the national figure reflects a return to 2021 levels, it has remained relatively stable year-on-year, with a slight decline of just 0.3% compared to December 2023.

Regionally, there were significant variations between markets. 11 of 19 regions saw average asking prices decline year-on-year. The biggest drops were in Central Otago/Lakes District (17.3% to $1,324,754), Nelson and Bays (13.4% to $829,412), Central North Island (11.0% to $708,350), and Bay of Plenty (10.9% to $823,926).

In contrast, Southland bucked the trend with a 15.3% year-on-year increase to $549,211 – a record-high for December. Additionally, Gisborne, Taranaki, West Coast, and Coromandel hit their highest average asking prices ever recorded for the month of December.

“We often see stark regional differences like this across the country, highlighting how critical local market knowledge is when buying or selling,” said Williams.

