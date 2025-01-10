Nowhere To Hide: Man Arrested Following Hours-long Chase

A man who allegedly stole a vehicle at knife-point, drove dangerously through northern Auckland and rammed a Police car has been found hiding up a tree.

Just after 5.30pm, Police observed a vehicle at a service station in Red Beach, which had earlier been taken at knife-point in Henderson.

Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, Waitematā CIB, says Police signalled for the vehicle to stop, however it drove off at speed.

“The Police Eagle helicopter was able to track the vehicle as it drove at high speed and in a dangerous manner around the Waitematā North area.

“The vehicle was then observed in Warkworth at about 7pm where it allegedly rammed a patrol car parked on Radiata Road.

“Thankfully no one was injured, however these types of situations are extremely concerning for our staff.”

Acting Detective Inspector Harrison says the driver then allegedly fled on foot into nearby bush and was unable to be located.

However, Police received a call from members of the public just after 11.30pm after seeing a person walking through a rural property on Hodgart Road.

“At about 2.15am Eagle located the male loitering around the address, where he ran into a nearby bush area and up a tree.

“The male was aggressive towards staff and OC spray was used as he continued to resist arrest.

“The man suffered a minor dog bite and was transported to hospital for treatment.

“This person’s alleged actions were totally unacceptable, and it’s a credit to the hard work of all Police staff involved that the incident ended safely for all involved.”

A 35-year-old man will appear in Waitākere District Court today charged with aggravated robbery, failing to stop, dangerous driving, aggravated assault, two count of assaults with a weapon and resisting Police.

