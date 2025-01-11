Hamilton Mayor Says ‘Family First’, Will Not Stand Again

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate will leave politics in October, saying it’s time to make room for younger, emerging leaders.

Southgate was elected mayor in 2019 and was the Waikato’s only sitting mayor to be re-elected in 2022. After 24 years in local government, including six as Hamilton mayor and three years leading the Waikato Regional Council, she wants a better work-life balance.

Despite being encouraged to stay, Southgate will not seek the mayoralty for a third time, saying the city needs a fresh approach. Instead her focus will be on family, including her husband Greg, her mother, two daughters, a step-son and grandchild born during this electoral term.

She is also considering other roles focused on public good but has made no decision on what’s next.

“I knew before standing in 2022 this would be my last term and promised my close friends and family that. I have absolutely loved my time as Mayor – it’s been a huge privilege and pleasure. But it’s a 24-7 job and I won’t change my mind. I am firmly focused on the future, using my skills and passions in new ways,” she said.

“For me, that includes making way for smart, emerging younger leaders who can use their talents with the city’s best interests at heart. There will be other ways to add value to the community. I don’t need to be mayor to do that.”

Southgate believes local government is at a turning point and something must change.

“High growth cities like Hamilton need things to be done differently. We can’t just keep expecting ratepayers to pay more and more to cover the huge infrastructure needed to support growth. They can’t afford it and it’s simply not fair.”

She admits to being a “constant voice for change” in Wellington while having to make tough calls around the Council table.

“I won’t apologise for raising concerns about funding and advocating for our city. That is my job. We are in one of New Zealand’s longest economic recessions and everyone is struggling. I worked really hard to take millions of dollars out of our budget, reduce staff and contractors and say no to new projects. It’s not all roses but sometimes you have to make tough calls.”

“We needed – and still need – to look after what the city already has, be as lean as possible and focus on top priorities.”

She will leave office proud of what’s been achieved, despite the impacts of Covid and the economic downturn.

“I didn’t stand to create a legacy or build pet projects. It’s not my style. I just wanted to make a positive difference to Hamilton, run a transparent council and offer genuine opportunities for people to get involved.”

Seeing the completion of the bridge to Peacocke, the opening of the new library and community hub at Rototuna, and securing $150 million in government funding for core infrastructure in the central city have been satisfying, she said.

Some things started under her leadership will take time to come to fruition. That includes seeing new inner city hotels built, and revitalising some older parts of the city.

“Exciting things are well underway including the world-class Waikato Regional Theatre which I have always strongly supported.”

Some things she won’t miss, including the long working days, and “keyboard warriors” who use social media to spread misinformation, disrespect and sometimes threaten her and her colleagues.

“But most people in Hamilton have been truly wonderful, hospitable and respectful. I am incredibly grateful to them. As for my family, I can’t thank them enough. They have had my back every step of the way. I’m looking forward to having more time to be just a Gran, Mum, daughter and wife”.

She won’t comment on the upcoming election or who should take her place.

“That’s a decision for Hamilton but watching from the sidelines will make a pleasant change. I’m hoping some new and positive people will come through and that younger leaders will have a chance to shine and grow, like I did. We need people with a whole-of-city approach. Single issue politicians are never successful because, just like a mayor, they are only one vote around the table.”

“The other thing I’d say is, if you’re elected, be prepared to turn up and do your job. You owe that to your colleagues and those who elected you. You have an obligation to be informed, and contribute in a meaningful way. And it’s useful to get out into the community and listen and contribute very year – not just in election year.”

Despite the changes ahead, for the next eight months it’s business as usual.

“There are huge and complex issues to tackle, including how we fund growth and deliver water services in the best way for generations to come. There’s still more to be done in our central city and on issues like affordable housing,” she said.

“I’ll be working 100 per cent up until the last day. I always have and that won’t change.”

Paula Southgate timeline

• First elected to Waikato Regional Council in 2001, representing Hamilton

• Elected as Waikato Regional Council chair in 2013, serving a three-year term until 2016

• Ran to be Mayor of Hamilton 2016, losing by six votes to Andrew King. Elected Hamilton City Councillor from the East Ward.

• Secured the Hamilton Mayoralty in 2019, winning by more than 3,000 votes over incumbent Andrew King

• Sought and won a second Mayoral term in the 2022 election; the only standing Waikato mayor to be re-elected

• Part of a four-person team who designed and implemented the Halo project, returning the native Tui to Hamilton city

• Planted the first kahikatea trees at Lake Waiwhakareke 16 years ago, attending all but one of 16 Arbour Day plantings.

• A staunch advocate for the Waikato River; appointed by the Crown as co-Chair of the Waikato River Authority in 2019

• Drove support and used her casting vote to secure Hamilton’s Kaute Pacifika, New Zealand’s largest pan-Pacifika fale and support centre providing healthcare, childcare, social support and education

• Initiated the community collaboration process for Te Kete Aranui, the new Rototuna Library in Hamilton

• Supported Momentum Waikato in building the Waikato Regional Theatre (now under construction)

• Created the Hamilton Safer City Taskforce, securing a $1 million government grant for city cameras and at-risk youth initiatives.

• Oversaw the introduction of charging for non-city residents to Hamilton Gardens, bringing in more than $1.1 million in new revenue from September 18, 2024 until early January 2025.

• Member of LGNZ National Council representing the Metro Sector

• Chair of Upper North Island Strategic Alliance (UNISA)

