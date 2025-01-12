Serious Crash Blocks SH2, Wairoa - Eastern
Sunday, 12 January 2025, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 near Wairoa is blocked following a
serious crash.
The single-vehicle crash happened
several kilometres west of the town around
11:15am.
There are several people and serious injury
involved.
Motorists are advised to expect significant
delays, and to delay travel if
possible.
