Black Jack Fire Update #5

Monday, 13 January 2025, 8:09 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Four crews of firefighters supported by three helicopters are back at the Black Jack vegetation fire on the Coromandel Peninsula this morning.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Shane Bromley said the air attack would focus on the western flank of the fire, which is on steep and inaccessible terrain. Ground crews will continue to work mopping up hotspots on the eastern and southern fronts.

Black Jack Road will be under traffic management today, with managed convoys in and out providing access for residents and those with essential business in the area. Shane Bromley said the restricted access arrangements enabled fire crews to move safely in the area without risking encounters with the public.

A walking track in the area remains closed.

The fire has not grown overnight and conditions are currently calm on the fireground, with winds forecast to pick up during the day.

© Scoop Media

