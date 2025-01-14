Fatal Crash, Old West Coast Road, Darfield
Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died in
a two-vehicle crash on Old West Coast Road, Darfield,
Wednesday 1 January.
He was 57-year-old Peter John
Rogers from Christchurch.
Police extend our
condolences to the family and loved ones of the
deceased.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
