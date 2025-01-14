Fatal Crash, Old West Coast Road, Darfield

Police can now release the name of the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Old West Coast Road, Darfield, Wednesday 1 January.

He was 57-year-old Peter John Rogers from Christchurch.

Police extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

