Fatal Crash, State Highway 10, Waipapa

Police can now name the woman who died in a crash on State Highway 10, Waipapa, Far North District on 28 December.

She was Mandy Rita Simpson, aged 35 of Waipapa.

Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

