Fatal Crash, State Highway 10, Waipapa
Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 3:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the woman who died in a crash on
State Highway 10, Waipapa, Far North District on 28
December.
She was Mandy Rita Simpson, aged 35 of
Waipapa.
Our thoughts are with her family and loved
ones at this difficult time.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more