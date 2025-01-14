Auckland Man Faces Charges Over Inappropriate Behaviour

Police have arrested a man in Ponsonby after acting aggressively towards the public this afternoon.

As part of enquiries, Police are also wanting to hear from the public about similar concerning behaviour this week which may involve this man.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock, of Auckland City CIB, says frontline staff responded to Ponsonby Road this afternoon.

“There had been numerous reports about a man acting disorderly and aggressively towards the public along Ponsonby Road, before 1.30pm,” she says.

“This man allegedly punched two people at separate points, before being arrested on the same road.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Bostock says the man will face charges over his behaviour this afternoon.

Following further enquiries, the 45-year-old man is being charged over a concerning incident in Herne Bay on Monday.

“It will be alleged the man had approached a woman on Jervois Road at around 3.40pm and subjected her to an incident assault,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bostock says.

“Our investigators had been working to identify this man today when the reports on Ponsonby Road were received.”

He will be charged with indecent assault and Police will be opposing this man’s bail when he appears in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

“It’s always concerning when this behaviour occurs in our communities, and I would like to reassure the wider community that this man is in custody.

“I acknowledge those people in Ponsonby who called 111 so soon as the man’s actions were taking place today.”

Police would like to hear from people that may have been subjected to similar aggressive or untoward behaviour by this man yesterday (13 January) or today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bostock says: “It’s a concerning pattern of behaviour, and we would like to hear from anyone who might have further information to assist us.

“We believe this man may have been on foot around main roads extending from Jervois Road in Herne Bay, Ponsonby Road through to the Grey Lynn end of Karangahape Road.”

The man is described as Caucasian, around 180 centimetres tall, of medium build with shaved hair.

Police encourage anyone with further matters to report to make contact with Police online or by calling 105

Please use the reference number 250105/5512.

