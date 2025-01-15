Correction - Black Jack Fire Update #11

Firefighters will continue their efforts to extinguish areas of deepseated burning on the Black Jack fireground near Kuaotunu on the Coromandel Peninsula today.

Last night Fire and Emergency NZ's drone team identified a further 14 hotspots using thermal imaging, and these will be targeted by ground crews today, with the support of a helicopter and monsoon bucket.

Incident Controller Shane Bromley said the areas where crews will work are on terrain that is difficult to reach.

Black Jack Road will be closed all day, with access for residents and essential traffic for 15 minutes every hour, on the hour.

Note - the previous version of this update omitted the Controller's name.

