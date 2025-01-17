Road Blocked, State Highway 12, Taheke

Gordon Campbell: On More Threats To Democracy From David Seymour

Early reports indicate that the temporary Israel/Hamas ceasefire deal (due to take effect on Sunday) will allow for the gradual release of groups of Israeli hostages, the release of an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails (likely only a fraction of the total incarcerated population), and the withdrawal of the IDF to a one kilometre wide buffer zone situated inside the Gaza Strip. Back home, the Regulatory Standards Bill is another vehicle for constitutional change that’s being launched under the guise of sensible, garden-variety law-making.