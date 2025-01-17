Road Blocked, State Highway 12, Taheke
Friday, 17 January 2025, 11:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 12 is blocked at Taheke, southwest
of Kaikohe, following a crash involving a single vehicle,
reported shortly after 11am.
A truck has
rolled and is blocking the road.
No injuries are
reported at this time.
Motorists are asked to avoid
the area and seek alternative routes, the road is expected
to be blocked for an extended period of
time.
