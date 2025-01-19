Arrests Made After Quick-thinking Locals Call In

Police have arrested two offenders following a report of suspicious behaviour by some quick-thinking Canterbury locals in a Rolleston supermarket carpark.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, Saturday 18 January, a vehicle was stolen from Gloucester Street in Christchurch.

Around 3.20pm, members of the public at a Rolleston spotted two people acting suspiciously around vehicles in the carpark of a Rolleston supermarket.

Thanks to their swift and detailed reporting, Police in the area were able to identify and locate the two men involved inside a stolen vehicle nearby and take them into custody.

The vehicle has since been returned to the owner, who was relieved to have their vehicle back so quickly.

Selwyn Police would like to thank the callers who contacted Police as soon as they spotted the suspicious behaviour.

This is a great example of one way the community can assist us in combatting crime within our community.

We encourage people to call us as soon as possible with as much information as possible as soon as you see suspicious behaviour.

We understand many will be unsure whether to report the behaviour, however this information could be the key we need to locate or identify offending, make arrests, and/or recover property - call us we'll take it from there.

You can report information to us via 111 if it is happening now, or via 105 either online or over the phone if it's after the fact.

