Delays Expected Following Glenbrook Crash - Counties Manukau

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a crash in Glenbrook this morning.

The two vehicle crash, at the intersection of Wyner and Glenbrook Roads, was reported to Police at 5.50am.

One person has been transported to hospital in a moderate condition.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays while the scene is cleared.

