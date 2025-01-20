Delays Expected Following Glenbrook Crash - Counties Manukau
Monday, 20 January 2025, 8:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a
crash in Glenbrook this morning.
The two vehicle
crash, at the intersection of Wyner and Glenbrook Roads, was
reported to Police at 5.50am.
One person has been
transported to hospital in a moderate
condition.
Motorists are being advised to expect
delays while the scene is
cleared.
