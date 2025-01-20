Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
One Man Raced To Court Following Theft, Invercargill

Monday, 20 January 2025, 8:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A group of elite cyclists attending a national cycling event in Invercargill managed to add an extra race they had not anticipated to their weekend, says Sergeant Geoff Sutherland.

While the group were enjoying a meal after one of their races on Saturday, they witnessed an opportunistic thief take one of their road bikes and ride away.

“Two of the cyclists mounted their trusty bikes and went into pursuit of the man.”

The alleged offender did not stand a chance against the cyclists, only going as far as three blocks before being sandwiched in and apprehended.

“For him, the race was over.”

A Police patrol unit was on-scene within a minute, and the out of breath offender was arrested without incident.

Thankfully, the $15,000 road racing bike suffered only minor damage, and the owner was able to race the following day in the finals event with some success.

A 31-year-old local man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court today, charged with theft.

© Scoop Media

