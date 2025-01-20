Police Make Arrest Over Middlemore Firearms Incident

One man faces court, as the Police investigation continues into a firearms incident outside an Auckland hospital.

Counties Manukau CIB have been investigating since 4 January when a firearm was allegedly fired from a vehicle at Middlemore Hospital.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says it was fortunate that no one sustained injuries as a result.

“An altercation allegedly occurred before 6.30pm in the car park when the incident unfolded,” he says.

“Over the weekend, our investigation team terminated a search warrant and arrested one of the offenders involved.”

A 34-year-old man will appear in the Manukau District Court today facing serious charges, Detective Inspector Vickers says.

Those charges include committing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and commission of an offense with a firearm.

Police are continuing to investigate others who were at the scene, and further arrests cannot be ruled out.

Detective Inspector Vickers says: “Those allegedly involved showed no regard for the safety of those around them, given this occurred at a hospital.

“We have no tolerance and will continue to hold those to account who take part in this behaviour.”

