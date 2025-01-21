Egmont Road Closed Following Crash - Central

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Egmont Road, Hillsborough this afternoon.

The crash involved two vehicles and was reported just after 2pm.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

