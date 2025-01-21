Egmont Road Closed Following Crash - Central
Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 3:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Egmont Road, Hillsborough this afternoon.
The crash
involved two vehicles and was reported just after
2pm.
Initial indications are that there are serious
injuries.
The road is currently closed and diversions
are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area
and expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more