Manawatū-Whanganui Coastal Zone Moves Into Restricted Fire Season

The Manawatū-Whanganui Coastal Zone will be moving to a restricted fire season at 6am on Wednesday, 22 January, until further notice.

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit. You can apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.

This zone follows SH1/SH3 to the coast and includes:

- All beaches within the Zone

- Levin, Foxton, Sanson and Bulls townships and Whanganui city

The attached map highlights the zone, but if anyone is planning on lighting a fire, they should go to www.checkitsalright.nz and enter their address to check.

Declaring the change in season, Fire and Emergency New Zealand Manawatū-Whanganui District Manager Nigel Dravitzki says this area has not had any rain recently and warm temperatures exceeding 23 degrees. Windy weather has dried out vegetation.

"Long-term the forecast shows continuing higher temperatures and winds," he says.

"We’ve seen more fires escaping recently, including the one at Parewanui which we had crews at for four days.

"Putting a restricted season in place allows us to discuss and educate the fire permit holder on their fire, which will increase our chances of preventing further fires from breaking out.

"People should visit www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire risk conditions. Even if you are not in the restricted zone, it may still be too dangerous to light a fire. If in doubt, don’t light."

