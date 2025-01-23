Name Release: Fatal Crash Albury
Thursday, 23 January 2025, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died in a
single-vehicle crash near Albury, Mackenzie, on Thursday 19
December.
He was Cale Tompkins Tairua, 18, of
Albury.
Police extend our sympathies to his loved ones
at this difficult
time.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more